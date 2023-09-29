Former Diva reacts after Becky Lynch says WWE is a "little light on women with credibility on RAW"

Becky Lynch is one of the most prominent female wrestlers in the world currently. She also has a tendency to catch people's attention whenever she speaks, provided the glorified status The Man has achieved in the field of wrestling in recent years.

Current AEW and former WWE star Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to react to Becky Lynch’s comments about superstars getting the screen time on television.

In an interview with the New York Post, Becky said:

"Currently, we are a little light on women with credibility on Raw. So anyway I can give these women, who are great, credibility, give them a match, give them an outing and showcase them in a championship match, I think that only benefits everybody. It benefits the audience because we have more women that we care about and more women that I can beat."

Becky further stated:

"I need people to come up. I need people on this level. But if nobody’s getting any TV time. If nobody’s getting any storytime then they can’t rise up because nobody knows who the hell they are." [H/T New York Post]

In response to Lynch's comments, Maria tweeted:

"💯"

Maria was massively underutilized during her second stint in WWE. She was mainly the manager of her husband, Mike Kanellis, and the duo was not provided with much screen appearance.

Ever since they moved to AEW, Mike has been involved with Roderick Strong and Adam Cole and is seeing relatively good TV time. Maria has been used in backstage roles, and she is rarely seen in the ring these days.

Becky Lynch opens up after being pulled from SummerSlam card

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were supposed to take on each other at SummerSlam 2023 in another installment of their bitter feud. However, that did not happen as the match was scrapped on one of WWE’s major events.

The duo then had their match at Payback inside a steel cage, which was a fitting end to their feud.

Lynch spoke to Chris Van Vliet and revealed how she felt being left out of SummerSlam and then having a match at Payback.

“Yeah, we crushed it. We crushed that. Yep, stole the damn show. Started it off, it was all downhill from there. The story had been going on for a long time, maybe not getting the steam that necessarily we wanted. And being left off SummerSlam, obviously, I understand why these decisions are made, but really wanted to go out there and prove it. And getting that time, getting that steel cage match, was the perfect way to finish it, you know? Match of our life,” said Lynch. [H/T Cageside Seats]

However, since then, Lynch has moved on and is now the current NXT Women’s Champion after she defeated Tiffany Stratton earlier this month.

