Former DX member calls popular AEW star ‘this generation’s Jeff Hardy’

Former DX member recently called a popular AEW star "this generation’s Jeff Hardy." The DX member in question is Hornswoggle, who recently heaped praise on Darby Allin.

Darby has been with AEW since 2019. The All Elite star has recently earned praise from the wrestling universe for his performance inside the square circle. The Jacksonville-based promotion has pushed Allin into the spotlight by giving him a tag team title reign alongside Sting.

The former DX member recently gave an interview to What Happened When, where he spoke highly of Darby Allin. He praised the current AEW World Tag Team Champion and called him The Charismatic Enigma of this generation.

"He's something special, man! I say it all the time, he's this generation's Jeff Hardy. I mean, Jeff Hardy is still going, obviously, but he is this generation's Jeff Hardy. The stuff he does is stuff that's never been seen or shouldn't be done on a national weekly level, and it just blows my mind. He's incredible," said Hornswoggle. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Matt Hardy addresses Jeff Hardy’s recent injury

The Charismatic Enigma suffered a scary injury during an intense battle with Sammy Guevara in a No DQ match on the February 16, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage. Addressing his brother’s injury on Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he updated the fans about Jeff’s current condition.

"We traveled together. We were on the same flight, and we flew home. He was in great spirits. It's funny because he's never broken his nose before, which is insane to think about. Most pro wrestlers, breaking your nose is a pretty standard thing. It happens at some point, especially if you've wrestled for three decades like we have. I felt so bad for him because he had a nice nose, and now it's all crooked and jimmied like mine is now. So welcome to the broken nose club, brother."

Jeff is not the first wrestler to suffer an injury at the hands of the Spanish God. At AEW All In 2020, Matt Hardy also became a victim of a dangerous fall on his head, courtesy of Sammy Guevara.

