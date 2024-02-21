Matt Hardy breaks silence on Jeff Hardy's scary injury during recent match in AEW 

Matt Hardy recently broke his silence with regards to a scary injury suffered by Jeff Hardy during a match in AEW.

In an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE US Champion shared his comments on the recent injury suffered by his brother at the hands of Sammy Guevara. The Charismatic Enigma lost to the Spanish God in a No DQ match on the Feburary 16, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage.

The inadvertent botch saw Guevara accidentally crash his knee into Hardy's face while attempting a shooting star press on the latter. Jeff's brother Matt also shares a violent history with the former TNT Champion, notably taking a dangerous fall on his head during his match against Guevara at AEW All Out 2020.

Speaking on the podcast, Matt Hardy provided an update on Jeff Hardy's injury, confirming previous reports suggesting that Hardy had indeed suffered a broken nose. The North Carolina native also revealed that despite wrestling for decades, Jeff had never broken his nose prior to picking up the injury on Rampage.

"We traveled together. We were on the same flight and we flew home. He was in great spirits. It's funny because he's never broken his nose before, which is insane to think about. Most pro wrestlers, breaking your nose is a pretty standard thing. It happens at some point, especially if you've wrestled for three decades like we have. I felt so bad for him because he had a nice nose and now it's all crooked and jimmied like mine is now. So welcome to the broken nose club, brother." - Hardy said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

AEW star Jeff Hardy thinks he might sing better with a broken nose

The Hardys are universally regarded as legends in pro-wrestling. Matt and Jeff Hardy have grown to command the interest of audiences through their trail-blazing high-risk innovations and their iconic character work. Jeff Hardy is also known for pursuing other forms of art, including painting and music. The former WWE Champion has recently revealed that he might be performing at an event with a broken nose.

Jeff Hardy sustained a broken nose during a match against Sammy Guevara on Rampage. While the 46-year-old star has reportedly not been very seriously hurt, he is set to undergo certain medical tests nonetheless.

Matt Hardy shared a video on Instagram in which Jeff revealed that he would perform in a concert at Kentucky on February 23, 2024.

"Hello all, ours Jeff Hardy here. C Enigma full definition. This Friday, February 23rd, 2024, I'm gonna be at the Ashland, Kentucky at the Elks Lodge doing a concert. Who freaking knows, I might sing better with a broken nose," Jeff Hardy said. [00:01 - 00:13]

Check out Matt's post below:

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jeff Hardy when he returns to action.

