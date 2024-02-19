Jeff Hardy finally breaks silence after suffering gruesome injury

Jeff Hardy broke his silence after suffering a brutal injury on this week's edition of Rampage.

During a match with Sammy Guevara on the show, the Spanish God performed a top rope maneuver on Jeff. While performing the move, Sammy landed right on Hardy's nose. While it looked a lot serious, it apparently caused only a nose injury, and not a concussion as many had feared.

Recently Matt Hardy shared a clip on Instagram where The Charismatic Enigma revealed he will be performing at a concert in Ashland, Kentucky on February 23, 2024.

"Hello all, ours Jeff Hardy here. C Enigma full definition. This Friday, February 23rd, 2024, I'm gonna be at the Ashland, Kentucky at the Elks Lodge doing a concert. Who freaking knows, I might sing better with a broken nose," Jeff Hardy said. [00:01 - 00:13]

Take a look at the clip below :

Matt Hardy provides update on Jeff Hardy's injury

Following the match, The Hardy brothers flipped off Sammy Guevara. Not only has he injured Jeff recently, but also Matt during their match sometime back. Recently, the 49-year-old star shared an update on the seriousness of the injury.

While speaking on Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he revealed the injury wasn't too serious. He also stated that certain tests are still to be conducted.

"It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose, and that’s really all we know, they’re still going to undergo some more testing and whatnot to try and find out what his total injury is, or would be, but we know right now, it’s at a minimum a broken nose." Matt Hardy said.

Listen to the full podcast here :

Fans are wondering when will they see The Charismatic Enigma again.

Do you think he should have a rematch with Sammy following his recovery? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Matt Hardy's Instagram handle and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.