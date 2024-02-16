Matt Hardy provides update on Jeff Hardy's health after devastating AEW botch

The devastating botch during a bout between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara at the recent AEW Rampage tapings has shocked fans.

It all happened when Guevara attempted a Shooting Star Press but inadvertently smashed his knee into Hardy's face. The botch was immediately noticed by fans, and it quickly grabbed the headlines. Now, Matt Hardy has spoken about the incident and also given an update on his brother's condition.

During the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said:

"It definitely rocked Jeff and Jeff for sure has a broken nose and that’s really all we know, they’re still going to undergo some more testing and whatnot to try and find out what his total injury is or would be but we know at right now it’s at a minimum a broken nose." He said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Fans think Jeff Hardy could turn heel in AEW in 2024

Jeff and Matt Hardy have had a decent run in AEW, but it looks like the two brothers aren't very satisfied with where their storylines are going. This is sometimes the perfect scenario for wrestlers to turn heel, are the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes the list of wrestlers who need to have such a turn to refresh their careers.

The current real-life injury is a blessing in disguise as it could be played as the 'last straw' for the industry veteran to turn on the company that allowed the injury and the person who was involved in the match - Sammy Guevara. It depends on the Creative, whether they'd want to book both the brothers as heels or start a fresh new storyline on that front.

The two members of the former Team Xtreme have nothing left to prove and had incredible runs in multiple wrestling promotions, including WWE and TNA.

