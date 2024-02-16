Massive update on Jeff Hardy - Reports 

A new report has shed light on Jeff Hardy's injury following the gruesome botch he was involved in during his match with Sammy Guevara at the recent AEW Rampage tapings.

Guevara accidentally landed his knee onto the face of The Charismatic Enigma while attempting a Shooting Star Press. The clip of the botched spot quickly began doing the rounds of the internet, with fans concerned about the former WWE Champion's well-being. Several rumors began floating on the internet about the severity of the injury, but the latest one seems to be positive.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that Jeff Hardy has only sustained a broken nose and not a concussion, as many feared.

This report is sure to bring a sigh of relief to Hardy's legion of fans. It now remains to be seen if the veteran performer takes time off to recuperate from the injury.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette thinks Jeff Hardy has become sloppy in AEW

A few days back on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette pointed out how The Charismatic Engima was never a great technical wrestler from the beginning. He added that Hardy's specialty was his daredevilry, which was no longer on display due to his age. Cornette also feels the AEW star has become sloppy.

"Jeff Hardy was never a great technical worker, but he had fire and he had intensity, and he had the gimmick with the outlandish personality and the daredevil sh*t that appealed to that generation. And then they did the Tables Ladders and Chairs match, and now he is 40-whatever and he is hurt, and they can't do the Tables Ladders and Chairs match because everybody is anyway, and you just see the sloppiness," said Cornette.

It's safe to say Jeff Hardy is on the fag end of his career currently, and it'll be interesting to see when he finally walks away into the sunset.

