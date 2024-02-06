WWE veteran says Jeff Hardy was never a great technical worker; has become sloppy lately 

Jeff Hardy has been regarded as one of the most charismatic and skilled workers in the squared circle. But despite his years of work and experience, a wrestling veteran questioned his ability between the ropes.

The legend in question is Jim Cornette. During a recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette stated that Hardy was never a skilled technical worker but was able to thrive inside the ring with his daredevil personality and astonishing moveset.

Moreover, Cornette also mentioned that his major appeal came with doing the TLC matches alongside his brother, Matt Hardy, competing against The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian. But he rightly pointed out that The Charismatic Enigma is not able to do those things anymore after years of injuries catching up to him.

"Jeff Hardy was never a great technical worker, but he had fire and he had intensity, and he had the gimmick with the outlandish personality and the daredevil sh*t that appealed to that generation. And then they did the Tables Ladders and Chairs match, and now he is 40-whatever and he is hurt, and they can't do the Tables Ladders and Chairs match because everybody is anyway, and you just see the sloppiness." [1:15-1:45]

Konnan believes Jeff Hardy is very much like a WWE Hall of Famer

Jeff Hardy recently went up against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite, with the latter putting the veteran away for the win. However, as Moxley extended his hand towards The Charismatic Enigma as a sign of respect, Jeff shoved it away and exited the ring.

Wrestling legend Konnan seemingly was not a fan of the match's ending, comparing Hardy to his good friend and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He believed Jeff had been a babyface for the majority of his career, much like Mysterio.

"I just think that Jeff Hardy is like Rey Mysterio. I can't really see him as a heel but he may surprise me," said Konnan. [From 02:20 to 02:26]

With years of broken bones and torn ligaments finally looking to catch up to him, it will be interesting to see how long Jeff Hardy can go before it is time to hang up his boots for good.

Do you think the time is near for Hardy's in-ring career to be over? Sound off in the comments!

Please give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using the quote from the first half of this article.

