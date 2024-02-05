Veteran says top AEW star is like Rey Mysterio; not convinced about his heel turn

A wrestling veteran shared his opinion that a top AEW star has a major similarity with WWE legend Rey Mysterio, expressing doubts regarding the concerned talent's heel turn.

Jeff Hardy faced Jon Moxley for the first time on the January 31 edition of Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence put away Hardy after a competitive battle, winning the match by the referee's decision. After the bout, Moxley extended his hand to the former WWE Champion in a show of respect, but Hardy surprisingly flipped the BCC member off in response before leaving the ring.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed the ending of Jeff Hardy's match against former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. According to the 60-year-old veteran, Hardy's behavior after the bout did not persuade him of the latter's slowly developing heel turn.

Konnan compared Jeff Hardy to Rey Mysterio, who is known to have stayed a fan favorite through most of his career. The WCW legend also voiced his uncertainty regarding Hardy's performance as a heel while at the same time admitting he could be proven wrong.

"I just think that Jeff Hardy is like Rey Mysterio. I can't really see him as a heel but he may surprise me," said Konnan. [From 02:20 to 02:26]

Hardy is no stranger to playing a villainous character, notably turning heel in 2010 at the TNA pay-per-view Bound for Glory.

At the event, he defeated Mr. Anderson and Kurt Angle to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and joined forces with Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

Konnan criticised AEW's booking of Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Known for his high-risk maneuvers and boundary-pushing innovations, the former World Heavyweight Champion has made his mark on every promotion he has worked in.

However, according to wrestling veteran Konnan, Hardy's booking in AEW leaves much to be desired. The 46-year-old legend debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in March 2022, rescuing and reuniting with his brother Matt. The Hardys have competed in singles and tag team matches in AEW, and recently, they added Mark Briscoe to their ranks to form a trio called The Brethren.

On the January 19 episode of AEW Rampage, Hardy lost to Darby Allin in a singles competition. He was also defeated on the January 24 edition of Dynamite by Swerve Strickland. On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan commented on Hardy's recent losses.

"I saw it on Rampage and he lost to Darby Allin. He's just doing jobs bro, which is kind of a shame because he deserves a little better," Konnan said. [From 25:26 to 25:35]

It will be interesting to see what lies next for Jeff Hardy in AEW.

Do you want to see Jeff Hardy turn heel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

