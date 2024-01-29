Konnan thinks it’s a shame former WWE Champion has turned into a jobber in AEW

WCW veteran talked about a former WWE Superstar's questionable booking in AEW. The star being discussed is none other than Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma has been featured in more singles matches than usual recently. However, he couldn't capture victory in any of the matches.

During the January 17 episode of Rampage, the 46-year-old star lost to Darby Allin. Also, on the recent episode of Dynamite, he lost to Swerve Strickland in a brutal match.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan criticized AEW for using Hardy as an enhancement talent.

"I saw it on Rampage and he lost to Darby Allin. He's just doing jobs bro, which is kind of a shame because he deserves a little better," Konnan said. (25:26 - 25 - 35)

Jeff Hardy is a former WWE Superstar who worked in the promotion for many years. He was also able to capture the WWE Championship while there.

Jeff Hardy breaks silence after his recent loss in AEW

For weeks now, the former WWE Superstar has implied turning heel on many instances. He was also vocal about not being regularly featured on AEW's flagship show, Dynamite.

After losing to Swerve Strickland on Dynamite, the Charismatic Enigma shared an inspiring message on Instagram. In the message, he thanked his fans and hinted at a certain change.

"ThankYouSavannah,GA.& TWTWW the dimension of #Dynamite tonight. Things are gonna change… I can feel it. I can’t believe @Swerveconfident thought about breaking my painting limb tonight. But I have 2… because he did. Don’t speak if you can’t improve the silence - Don’t lie if you can’t absorb the truth," wrote Jeff Hardy.

Fans are eager to see what is next in store for the 46-year-old star after a chain of recent losses.

Do you think Jeff Hardy will turn heel in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

