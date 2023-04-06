Former FTW Champion vows to challenge MJF soon (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion MJF has many people who want to take his "Triple B" away from him. But which former FTW Champion has his eye on the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling?

The answer is Ricky Starks, who has already had a very eventful time since losing against Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite in December 2022.

Starks managed to secure two huge wins over Chris Jericho, one being on pay-per-view. But since then, he has caught the attention of the Bullet Club, more specifically, the latest AEW signee, Jay White.

But Ricky Starks seemingly hasn't forgotten about Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The youngster told Mac Davis in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he is always trying to work his way back to The Salt of the Earth.

“Well, right now, I’ve got my hands tied up with Juice Robinson, so I'm trying to deal with that. But you know I’m really trying to get back to the world title with MJF, so that’s always on my mind,” said Starks. [1:15-1:27]

April 5, 2023, was MJF Day in Long Island, New York

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite happened to fall on a very special date for Long Island, New York residents, as it was also "MJF Day."

Maxwell Jacob Friedman walked into his hometown to a full orchestra, wearing a tuxedo, before delivering a sermon to the crowd that included chants of "ADD," stories of his childhood, and worst of all, the dreaded tale of "Mrs. Benedict."

While Maxwell Jacob Friedman had a lot of fun in front of his hometown crowd, the segment ended in violence. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry emerged behind the champion and attacked him in front of his own orchestra.

