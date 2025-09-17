Former IC Champion makes shocking claim about his WWE departure - "They didn't try"

A former Intercontinental Champion has made a major claim regarding the end of his run with WWE. He claimed that in the weeks leading up to his departure, he felt that the company did not try to retain him.

Ricochet's arrival in AEW at All In 2024 became a highly talked-about moment, as fans have been wanting him to join the company, given all the potential dream matches they could have. Some also felt he'd thrive more. True enough, it seems that this is the case, and he is in a great place on the roster as a heel.

During his recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet claimed that WWE did not try to keep him, as they couldn't agree on an offer. He felt that even if they put in a little more effort, this wouldn't have changed his decision. The One and Only highlighted how, in his experience, they did not go as far as making him feel like they wanted him to stay.

“I mean… for me they didn’t try. I think they made an offer, we couldn’t agree, okay I’m out. For me at least they didn’t really let me know they wanted me to stay. Which, who knows if that would have changed my mind anyway, but from my experience, they might feel different, but I didn’t feel they really sat me down and said we really want you to stay. Everyone has different experiences and that’s how I felt.” [H/T RSN]

Ricochet claims a former WWE Champion is avoiding him

Bryan Danielson recently shut out all possibilities of him returning to the ring in AEW, as he claimed that he could no longer compete at that level any longer.

Ricochet has reacted to this, and he wasn't having any of it. Taking to X/Twitter, he claimed that the timing was impeccable, and he felt like Bryan was avoiding a match with him.

"Suuuuure, as soon as I get here he all of a sudden can't perform at that level anymore? Sounds sus," The One and Only wrote.

Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochet Suuuuure, as soon as I get here he all of a sudden can't perform at that level anymore? Sounds sus.

Ricochet's runs with WWE and AEW have both become memorable for different reasons. Now it seems he is thriving as he is showing a part of himself that he has never shown before. Which of the two runs are you enjoying more?

