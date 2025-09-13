"Sounds sus"- Ricochet takes a huge shot at 5-time WWE World Champion

Ricochet has seemingly suggested that a former 5-time WWE World Champion is ducking him in AEW. The latter, Bryan Danielson, recently admitted that he no longer feels like he clears the Tony Khan-led company's competitive bar. The American Dragon was last seen in action at WrestleDream 2024, where he was dethroned as AEW World Champion by his former stable-mate and ally, Jon Moxley. The One True King's crew, The Death Riders, annihilated Bryan after the match, and the latter was not featured on programming for several months until this past July at All In : Texas, where he returned to neutralize the heel faction and help cost Mox the World Title against Hangman Page. Despite continuous speculations regarding his future in the squared circle, Danielson has maintained that he is happy with the conclusion of his full-time wrestling career, and recently took up a new role on the AEW commentary desk. The former multi-time World Champion stated in an interview a few days earlier that he no longer feels equal to the Jacksonville-based company's in-ring standards. Bryan's remarks elicited an interesting response from Ricochet, who insinuated that Danielson was avoiding a showdown with him. &quot;Suuuuure, as soon as I get here he all of a sudden can't perform at that level anymore? Sounds sus.&quot; - wrote The One and Only. Check out the high-flyer's tweet below:Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochetLINKSuuuuure, as soon as I get here he all of a sudden can't perform at that level anymore? Sounds sus.The Highlight of the Night has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since his debut at All In : London last year. Ricochet and his teammates are set for a huge trios match at AEW All Out 2025Last July at All In : Texas, Ricochet and his new associates, The Gates of Agony, cost Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley their AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Hurt Syndicate retaliated soon after by foiling GOA and The Future of Flight in their efforts at unseating The Opps for the World Trios Titles. The two sides have been at war with each other since then, and are going to settle the score later this month at All Out : Toronto. It remains to be seen if Ricochet will be able to exact revenge on Benjamin, Lashley and MVP for humiliating and rejecting him last year.