  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Sounds sus"- Ricochet takes a huge shot at 5-time WWE World Champion

"Sounds sus"- Ricochet takes a huge shot at 5-time WWE World Champion

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:47 GMT
Former WWE superstar Ricochet [Image Credits: Ricochet
Former WWE superstar Ricochet [Image Credits: Ricochet's X profile]

Ricochet has seemingly suggested that a former 5-time WWE World Champion is ducking him in AEW. The latter, Bryan Danielson, recently admitted that he no longer feels like he clears the Tony Khan-led company's competitive bar.

Ad

The American Dragon was last seen in action at WrestleDream 2024, where he was dethroned as AEW World Champion by his former stable-mate and ally, Jon Moxley. The One True King's crew, The Death Riders, annihilated Bryan after the match, and the latter was not featured on programming for several months until this past July at All In : Texas, where he returned to neutralize the heel faction and help cost Mox the World Title against Hangman Page.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite continuous speculations regarding his future in the squared circle, Danielson has maintained that he is happy with the conclusion of his full-time wrestling career, and recently took up a new role on the AEW commentary desk. The former multi-time World Champion stated in an interview a few days earlier that he no longer feels equal to the Jacksonville-based company's in-ring standards. Bryan's remarks elicited an interesting response from Ricochet, who insinuated that Danielson was avoiding a showdown with him.

Ad
"Suuuuure, as soon as I get here he all of a sudden can't perform at that level anymore? Sounds sus." - wrote The One and Only.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Check out the high-flyer's tweet below:

Ad

The Highlight of the Night has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since his debut at All In : London last year.

Ricochet and his teammates are set for a huge trios match at AEW All Out 2025

Last July at All In : Texas, Ricochet and his new associates, The Gates of Agony, cost Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley their AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Hurt Syndicate retaliated soon after by foiling GOA and The Future of Flight in their efforts at unseating The Opps for the World Trios Titles. The two sides have been at war with each other since then, and are going to settle the score later this month at All Out : Toronto.

Ad

It remains to be seen if Ricochet will be able to exact revenge on Benjamin, Lashley and MVP for humiliating and rejecting him last year.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications