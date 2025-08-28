Hurt Syndicate gets its revenge on Ricochet in fitting fashion on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Ricochet got a taste of his own medicine on tonight's Dynamite. The Hurt Syndicate didn't wait too long to get payback on him. They too decided to cost him a major championship.The One and Only star was on a roll in the past few weeks. He and Gates of Agony defeated JetSpeed and Michael Oku at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last week. On the same night, he also took his revenge against The Hurt Syndicate. A few months ago, MVP embarrassed Ricochet and withdrew their offer for him to become a faction member.In London, Hurt Syndicate took on Brodido and FTR in a three-way contest for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. During the closing stages of the contest, Ricochet interrupted and distracted Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Now that The Highlight of the Night had emerged victorious at Forbidden Door, he and Gates of Agony were set for a Trios Title shot against The Opps on the flagship show.The two trios had a fierce battle on Dynamite. However, in the end, MVP came out and hit Ricochet with his cane in the back, allowing The Opps to close out the match with a devastating sequence of moves.The match ended with Ricochet tapping out after Samoa Joe clinched in his Coquina Clutch. AEW star Ricochet mocks five major stars with a three-word messageIn the main event of Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin defeated Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.AEW shared a picture of the face team on X/Twitter and asked fans to name the legendary team. The Highlight of the Night said they should be called 'Old and Busted' because most of them were either injured or carrying injuries, along with being old, compared to the rest of the roster.&quot;Old and Busted! #Ahaa,&quot; he wrote.What happens next week remains to be seen. Will The One and Only confront The Hurt Syndicate? Only time will tell.