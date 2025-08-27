Ricochet gives hilarious name to star-studded AEW team

AEW star Ricochet was one of the key competitors at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he and Gates of Agony defeated JetSpeed and Michael Oku. He also went on to cost Hurt Syndicate the AEW World Tag Team Championship as payback for insulting him a few months ago. He recently made fun of a few stars featured at the pay-per-view.In the main event of the show, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. In the babyface team, Kota and Kenny recently returned from injuries, while Ospreay will be undergoing neck surgery. Also, Tanahashi will be retiring next year.Despite being the underdog team, they emerged victorious at the PPV. AEW too to X/Twitter and asked their fans to name the super team. Ricochet then mocked the team with a three-word name.&quot;Old and Busted! #Ahaa,&quot; he wrote.Ricochet was going to be a part of The Hurt SyndicateThe Highlight of the Night had several interactions with Bobby Lashley and company when the faction was trying to add a new member to their faction. They even handed Ricochet a business card. However, they withdrew their offer after a few days.While speaking on Marking Out with MVP &amp; Dwayne Swayze, MVP revealed that he wanted The One and Only to join The Hurt Syndicate. He also accepted that things are going well for him now as a heel.&quot;He goes, and he becomes, 'I hurt people,' but as things sometimes happen organically, his career path went a completely different way, and selfishly, like I wanted him in The Hurt Syndicate, but I dare say things worked out better for you as they are,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if MVP ever makes another offer to The Highlight of the Night in the future.