Former TNA X-Division Champion makes AEW debut at Rampage Grand Slam - Spoilers

Former TNA X-Division Champion Homicide made his AEW debut at this week's taping of Rampage: Grand Slam. As expected, he came out to a great reaction from the New York fans, who were elated to see the hometown boy.

Homicide came to the rescue of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage. The duo was being assaulted by Suzuki-gun during their Lights Out match against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

Later, New York's own Kingston took the mic to put Homicide over. He stated that the former TNA Tag Team Champion was his mentor. Furthermore, Eddie Kingston also added that New York was AEW's hometown from now on.

Homicide began his wrestling more than 25 years ago and since then has competed for some of the biggest wrestling promotions across the globe.

Apart from his multiple stints in IMPACT Wrestling, the 44-year-old has also performed in NWA, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Japan. Aside from being highly regarded for his in-ring skills, Homicide also possesses impeccable promo skills that have helped him come a long way in the industry.

Could Homicide become a regular in AEW?

Given Homicide has a similar brawler-wrestling style to Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. Fans could see the trio form a mini stable going forward in AEW. However, this would entirely depend on whether the veteran performer's appearance was a one-off or if any larger plan is in place.

Apart from this, Homicide could also come face-to-face with Santana and Ortiz, with whom he and Hernandez had a memorable rivalry in IMPACT Wrestling back in 2018.

