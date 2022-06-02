"Long over due" - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion teases challenging CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Brian Cage recently made his intentions clear to challenge CM Punk for the latter's AEW World Championship.

Cage has not been featured on AEW programming since October 2021. However, during WrestleMania weekend, he squared off against Ninja Mack at the ROH Supercard of Honor XV event. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint recently defeated Hangman Page to win his first world championship in nearly a decade.

Despite his absence from TV, Cage recently responded to a fan's tweet asking whether he would ever face CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. Here's what he had to say:

"Many things long over due," said Cage.

Punk and Cage have never been in the same ring together despite coming into the business around the same time. Will we get to see The Second City Saint take on The Machine? Only time will tell.

Before Brian Cage potentially gets a shot, CM Punk will have his hands full at Forbidden Door

When he arrived in AEW in August 2021, fans were excited about seeing Punk feature in potential dream matches with wrestlers outside of the promotion.

One company full of dream opponents is New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which will be joining AEW for the Forbidden Door event on June 26. It also seems like one NJPW star is ready to step up to the new AEW World Champion.

On the June 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, Punk wanted to know who he was facing at the big event on June 26. Stepping onto the stage in response was former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Punk vs. Tanahashi is a dream match for the ages and will undoubtedly be one of the best matches of the year. The only way to find out who will be victorious is by tuning into the supershow later this month.

