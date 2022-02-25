"Let’s let this play out"- Former Intercontinental Champion on Cody Rhodes' WWE return rumors

Cody Rhodes' shocking departure from AEW has left several questions hanging in the air.

As much as there's curiosity to learn about the alleged fallout between Mr. Khan and the former EVP, there's tremendous interest in finding out about Cody's next move as well.

Since the news broke that Cody and Brandi had parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, there has been rampant speculation regarding WWE's interest in bringing the 36-year-old wrestler back to the company.

While speaking on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Matt Cardona said he'd wait to see what Cody Rhodes plans on doing next instead of asking his friend about it:

“If it makes him happy, that’s all that matters, right?” Cardona asked. “I mean Cody is a great friend of mine. I do not know what’s going on. Everybody’s trying to speculate and I’m definitely not going to ask him because I don’t want to know. I don’t want to know. Let’s let this play out.''

Cardona further added that he'd be fine either way if The American Nightmare returns to WWE or goes back to AEW as part of a "work."

"I’m also a wrestling fan at heart. So as a wrestling fan it’ll be cool to see, right? But wherever he ends up, it’s going to be cool to see. That’s what’s so great about this. And if he goes back to AEW and this is all a big work, that’s fine too. So I’m just along for the ride when it comes to that." (H/T- WrestlingInc)

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity Cody Rhodes appreciation tweet.



He brought us on a hell of a ride, opened the TNT Championship to bring Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, etc. Had an AMAZING feud with Brodie, built Darby, Sammy, etc, with his first & last Dynamite matches being with Sammy, started AEW Community. 1 Cody Rhodes appreciation tweet. He brought us on a hell of a ride, opened the TNT Championship to bring Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, etc. Had an AMAZING feud with Brodie, built Darby, Sammy, etc, with his first & last Dynamite matches being with Sammy, started AEW Community. 1 https://t.co/jBUsCX25A3

Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 38?

A-N-T ⚡️ @ANTwontstop



I just hope if Cody Rhodes goes to WWE he keeps his “kingdom” song lol #WWERAW I just hope if Cody Rhodes goes to WWE he keeps his “kingdom” song lol #WWERAW https://t.co/CT1HNMbhxw

While it is unlikely that Cody will be heading back to AEW anytime soon, there have been rumors suggesting that the 36-year-old is WWE-bound at the moment.

Fans initially speculated that The American Nightmare would show up at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber, but those rumors didn't come to fruition.

With WrestleMania 38 right around the corner, Cody Rhodes' potential return to the global juggernaut would send shock waves through the wrestling world.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

