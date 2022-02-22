WWE hints at the return of Cody Rhodes multiple times on RAW

Following reports of Cody Rhodes potentially coming back to WWE, it seems like the moment is now inevitable. The company has begun teasing The American Nightmare's return, through social media posts and promo segments on RAW.

Rhodes left AEW around a week ago, with speculation running rampant over his status since then. However, WWE looks to have taken control of the situation with these subtle hints that most definitely caught the fans' attention.

The Miz heavily teased him as his WrestleMania tag team partner against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He referred to his partner as "dashing," seemingly referencing a previous gimmick of Cody's, and mentioned his "fighting family," with the Rhodes family fitting the bill.

It was eventually Logan Paul who returned to team with The Miz, but that was not it in terms of the teases for Cody Rhodes. Edge cut a heartfelt promo about WrestleMania later on and referenced several RAW stars, as well as The American Nightmare, in claiming he was undeniable.

WWE's Twitter handle also joined in the fun, making a reference to "smoke and mirrors," which was the name of Cody's old theme song in the company.

Those hints may have indicated that Rhodes returning to WWE is pretty much a done deal, as the company likely wouldn't tease it if it wasn't going to happen.

When could Cody Rhodes make his WWE return?

If it happens, Cody Rhodes can make his return at any point from this week to the RAW after WrestleMania 38. While it would make for an epic post-'Mania surprise, the buzz surrounding him could be helpful for The Show of Shows itself.

Perhaps, he shows up next week to answer Edge's open challenge. Several other matches involving the former AEW star could take place, but it remains to be seen what happens next.

Are you excited to see Cody Rhodes return? Will he be at WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

