Former Intercontinental Champion to leave WWE and reunite with The Young Bucks in AEW? Looking at the chances

A former Intercontinental Champion and one of the most prominent WWE stars could be on his way out of the Biggest wrestling promotion after his contract is up and he could reunite with The Young Bucks in case he signs with AEW.

The former Intercontinental Champion in question is Finn Balor. Balor joined the WWE back in 2014 when he made his debut on the developmental brand, NXT. He had one of the greatest runs on the black and gold brand and made a jump on the main roster in 2016. Finn started off his main roster run with a bang.

He became the first-ever Universal Champion but had to vacate the title unfortunately due to an injury. Balor later went on to become a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. Currently, he is a vital part of The Judgment Day faction. Meanwhile, Finn's contract is reportedly set to expire after WrestleMania 40.

The report stated that Balor has not yet been approached to renew his contract. Hence, fans might see him finally sign with AEW and return to his old iconic name, "Prince Devitt." Furthermore, there is a hope of Finn reuniting with The Young Bucks after their history in the popular NJPW faction, Bullet Club years ago.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Matt and Nick Jackson are portraying the characters of EVPs onscreen, as they are off-screen as well. In case Finn reunites with them in AEW, it could be the beginning of a new heel faction who rule the place.

The WWE Superstar is hopeful of reuniting with The Elite

WWE Superstar Finn Balor cited his great working relationship with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega while speaking to Haus of Wrestling, and is hopeful of reuniting with them one day:

“The Bucks and Kenny, great guys, had a great working relationship with them in New Japan. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get to work together again. Whether it’s here, there, or somewhere else, who knows? But I’m happy here. They’re happy there." [H/T SEScoops]

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell whether fans will actually see them reuniting in the future.

Do you want to see Finn Balor sign with AEW? Let us know in the comment section.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.