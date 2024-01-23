Details about beloved Judgment Day star's WWE contract break minutes before RAW - Reports

According to the latest report, a WWE star's contract is set to expire within the next four months. There does not seem to be any conversation surrounding whether there are plans to renew it yet or not.

The Judgment Day has quickly become a top faction, with Finn Balor as one of the most beloved members of the group. Although there has been some discord within the ranks, for the most part, the faction has been tightly knit when it counted and delivered.

Now, there's a report by Raj Giri that Finn Balor's contract is up after WrestleMania. With the event around 3.5 months away, that would imply that it's coming to an end something in April. The report also stated that, at this time, he had not been approached to renew his contract.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that this does not mean that he won't be approached at a later time. Balor has been noted talking about enjoying his time in the company, and as part of the Judgment Day, he's been one of the most popular WWE stars as part of regular broadcasts.

At this time, it's not certain whether he will be renewing his contract with them soon, but further updates should arrive on the situation.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.