Former Intercontinental Champion open to returning to WWE after nearly 4 years to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has revealed that he is open to returning to the company after nearly four years to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The star in question is none other than Matt Cardona.

Cardona was last seen in WWE in 2020 before he was released during the COVID-19 pandemic. The star is good friends with Cody Rhodes, who will go up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

Cardona was asked by a fan on Twitter if he would be up to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 against The Bloodline. Much to everyone’s surprise, the Indy God said that he is open to doing it, and all The American Nightmare needs to do is ask.

“If he needs my help…,” he tweeted.

Cody and Cardona go a long way back, as the latter helped out The American Nightmare during their time in AEW. He helped Cody ward off an attack by The Dark Order and later teamed up with him to defeat the same team.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes fun of Cody Rhodes’ AEW run

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is at the top of the food chain, and it feels like there is no one above him on the roster at the moment. Because of that, he took the liberty of belittling Cody Rhodes’ AEW run in a not-so-subtle shot at his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

Roman was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show when he said what he had to say about Rhodes.

"Cody was off doing who cares, a whole lotta nothing. He saw what we were doing in WWE and wanted to be a part of that."

Given the bad blood these two stars have against each other, it comes as no surprise that Roman took a cheap shot at The American Nightmare. Rhodes has beef with The Rock, too, which is going on at the same time.

It will be interesting to see how Cody responds to this. Monday Night RAW could prove a great avenue for The American Nightmare to hit back at Reigns.