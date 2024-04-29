Former Intercontinental Champion seemingly rules out a WWE return under Triple H's leadership

Former Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam recently reacted to a fan's query on his potential return to WWE under Chief Content Officer Triple H's regime.

RVD has not performed in a WWE ring since 2014. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. After his AEW debut last year, the former world champion has been making sporadic appearances on the promotion for matches.

Although he often appears on AEW TV, the ECB legend has reportedly not yet signed a full-time deal with Tony Khan's promotion. Therefore, fans on the internet have been speculating a possible WWE return for Mr. Monday Nights. Meanwhile, Van Dam finally addressed the rumors of his return on the 'X' social media platform.

Recently, a fan asked RVD whether there was any chance of him returning to the WWE now that Paul Levesque has taken over. Van Dam seemingly showed his disinterest with a cryptic reply.

"I just read 2+4=7, anyone else?" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Rob Van Dam addressed his heat with Triple H

During the prime of their career in WWE, there were plenty of rumors regarding potential backstage heat between Rob Van Dam and Triple H. Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews recently, RVD addressed the same.

"I think it's comment knowledge that not only was he [Triple H] office, but that it's been said a lot of times publicly that he was at least one of the people responsible for turning the idea of using RVD in a more productive way down. I think everyone knows; it could have been RVD at WrestleMania, and he thought, 'Nah, Rob's not a big enough star or whatever!'" he said. [H/T: TJRWrestling]

Although Rob Van Dam chose to stay silent on the possibility of a WWE return, fans should never say never. Only time will tell if the former world champion will step foot inside a WWE ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback