Former Intercontinental Champion suggests WWE 'pull the Vince McMahon' amidst speculation of Tony Khan's interest in purchase

Following Vince McMahon's return, there have been reports of AEW President Tony Khan and his father Shahid Khan possibly purchasing WWE.

Former WWE star John Morrison, who has also competed for AEW in the past, recently mentioned that he would like to see Tony Khan recreate an iconic spot if he purchased WWE.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast, Morrison stated that the owner of AEW should do the intros for the March 26, 2001 episode of WWF (now WWE) RAW and WCW Monday Nitro, but this time with AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown.

“It would have to be ‘Rampage’ and ‘SmackDown’ at the same time, when he walked out on both shows, to pull the Vince McMahon.” said Morrison (H/T: EWrestling News)

AEW Rampage generally airs right after WWE SmackDown on Friday. The only difference is that the AEW show is usually taped, except on a few grand occasions when it's live.

Bill Apter suggested Tony Khan could do a mega-crossover show featuring AEW, WWE, and NJPW

AEW is already in a working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The two companies even hosted the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View last year, featuring numerous top stars from both of their rosters.

Speaking in a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about the possibility of Tony Khan purchasing WWE. He further discussed the grand idea of hosting a crossover show featuring WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Apter said:

"He doesn't have to manage. No, he's got Triple H and the whole crew of people managing. He's also got Madison Square Garden in his pocket. Can you imagine one night at The Garden? An amazing Pay-Per-View of all three companies [NJPW, WWE, and AEW]."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Tony Khan & Shahid Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.



This would be insane if it happened. Tony Khan & Shahid Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.This would be insane if it happened. https://t.co/ZfvSr5Diju

WWE's sale is yet to be confirmed, despite reports of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund purchasing the company.

Would you like to see a grand crossover show between WWE and AEW? Sound off in the comment section.

