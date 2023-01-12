"He's got Triple H and the whole crew of people managing" - Wrestling veteran on Tony Khan potentially hosting a mega-crossover event (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes WWE, AEW, and NJPW could potentially host a mega-crossover event if Tony Khan purchased the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that if Khan purchased WWE, he wouldn't have to worry about managing the company.

Instead, the AEW President could use the help of Triple H and his entire crew. Together, AEW and WWE could work alongside New Japan for a spectacular show at Madison Square Garden.

"He doesn't have to manage. No, he's got Triple H and the whole crew of people managing. He's also got Madison Square Garden in his pocket. Can you imagine one night at The Garden? An amazing Pay-Per-View of all three companies [NJPW, WWE, and AEW]." said Bill Apter [13:54-14:17]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

Bill Apter believes Tony Khan wouldn't bury WWE stars if he purchased the company

Bill Apter believes Tony Khan wouldn't bury the WWE talent or send them over to AEW and ROH if he purchased the Stamford-based promotion.

During the same edition of UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that he would love to see Roman Reigns cross paths with Jon Moxley in an inter-promotional dream match. He said:

"No, I don't think he would [bury WWE stars]. Sure, look at the inter-promotional wars and that's something you say as the wrestling fan part of me would love to see. Here's Jon Moxley against Roman Reigns again."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties. Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/I1Y7N97pb0

Tony Khan and his promotion are working closely with NJPW. All Elite Wrestling has previously worked alongside IMPACT Wrestling and has also hosted numerous crossovers with AAA.

Numerous AEW stars are also known for appearing on the Independent Circuit. Moxley himself was recently the GCW Champion. Meanwhile, 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho is fresh on the back of a huge appearance at PWG.

What dream match would you like to see if Tony Khan buys WWE? Let us know in the comment section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes