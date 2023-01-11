Hall of Famer applauds Tony Khan's efforts in hyping 'inter-promotional wars'; cites dream match between Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Tony Khan won't bury the WWE star if he decides to purchase the company following Vince McMahon's recent return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, the Hall of Fame journalist stated that the inter-promotional matches between WWE and AEW would get fans hyped up.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties. Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/I1Y7N97pb0

He further mentioned the idea of Roman Reigns crossing paths with former Shield stablemate, Jon Moxley, who is currently signed to AEW.

"No, I don't think he would [bury WWE stars]. Sure, look at the inter-promotional wars and that's something you say as the wrestling fan part of me would love to see. Here's Jon Moxley against Roman Reigns again." said Bill Apter [13:06-13:29]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted:

Bill Apter believes that Tony Khan's purchase of WWE could lead to a war with AEW

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter discussed the idea of Tony Khan purchasing WWE.

He mentioned that a portion of fans would turn their backs on the company, courtesy of the issues in Saudi Arabia.

The Hall of Famer added that Khan's purchase of the Stamford-based company could lead to a war with AEW, as it would mean that he would own both companies. The journalist said:

"You know, first of all, let's go back to the Saudi thing, because of all the negative things that have happened in Saudi Arabia, a lot of the public, unfortunately, may turn their back on WWE completely because of that. Maybe I'm totally wrong. With a Tony Khan, for him to take that on would be very interesting if he just kind of left it alone. Then the big war, AEW versus WWE, he's got them both now."

AEW is currently working alongside NJPW, and company president Tony Khan also owns ROH.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes