"With a Tony Khan, for him to take that on would be very interesting" - Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts on AEW potentially owning WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently discussed rumors of Vince McMahon selling WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and the possibility of Tony Khan purchasing the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Apter claimed that a portion of fans could turn their backs on the promotion due to the things that have happened in Saudi Arabia.

He further mentioned that if Khan decides to buy the company, how it could lead to a potential WWE vs. AEW scenario, as he would own both the promotions.

"You know, first of all, let's go back to the Saudi thing, because of all the negative things that have happened in Saudi Arabia, a lot of the public, unfortunately, may turn their back on WWE completely because of that. Maybe I'm totally wrong. With a Tony Khan, for him to take that on would be very interesting if he just kind of left it alone. Then the big war, AEW versus WWE, he's got them both now." said Bill Apter [12:07-12:44]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

Bill Apter stated that Tony Khan purchasing WWE isn't completely out of the equation

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned that the entire story of WWE being sold has revolved around Vince McMahon's ego.

He also noted that throughout the years, the industry has already witnessed some of the most amazing things. Apter added:

"You talk about amazing things that have happened in this business, don't say no. If they happen the money, don't say no. But would it be an embarrassment for someone like a Vince McMahon to, you know, his ego is a very important part of this whole thing."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties. Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/I1Y7N97pb0

Tony Khan currently owns AEW and ROH. His Jacksonville-based promotion could be considered as WWE's direct North American rival following the dissolution of WCW several years ago.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes