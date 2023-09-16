Former Intercontinental Champion not on talking terms with Vince McMahon after WWE departure 

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently revealed that he has not spoken to Vince McMahon since his departure from WWE in 2019.

Moxley joined AEW soon after his departure from WWE and made his debut by confronting Kenny Omega at the first-ever Double or Nothing event in 2019. Since then, he has been with the promotion, currently holding the AEW International Championship.

While appearing on The Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Jon Moxley revealed that in his last conversation with Vince McMahon, the then-CEO of WWE confirmed that he has taken the erstwhile Dean Ambrose for granted.

“I think it’s kind of our thing. We take a lot of pride in our work and our work ethic and our standard that we set ourselves to, and the way we do the job. To be one of those guys that’s like reliable kind of always there. The downside is it’s very, very easy to take you for granted. In the last conversation I had with Vince McMahon, like real conversation, he straight up told me, ‘We took you for granted’. Soon, I was gone. Never talked to him again.” [H/T Wrestletalk]

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley reveals diagnosis of a doctor that humbled him

Recently, Jon Moxley revealed that his body's condition was not at one hundred percent. He mentioned that the constant matches and traveling have taken a toll on his body.

During the same podcast, Mox revealed that a doctor told him he had the arthritis of a 70-year-old man. He admitted that this was a humbling experience, and he had difficulty dealing with it during the mornings.

"The doctor last year told me that I have the arthritis of a 70-year-old man. And that was quite humbling, that was a year or two ago. So by now, it’s like a 72-year-old man. I don’t move very well in the mornings, but thank god shows are at night, because by then I’m pretty loosened up. If the wrestling shows took place in the morning, like Saturday morning Superstars. If we started doing like those early territory style studio TV tapings on like Sunday Mornings, I would retire. I’d be done. [A] lot of [the] time I can’t even move before noon." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Since his WWE days, Jon Moxley has been a workhorse and has barely missed any time away from the ring. He recently won the International Title from Orange Cassidy.

What do you think has been more memorable, Moxley's AEW or WWE stint? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here