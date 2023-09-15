Jon Moxley admits to being humbled by a recent doctor prognosis

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley has put his body through a lot over the past few years, so much so that a recent trip to the doctor left him humbled.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Mox has crawled through broken glass, had wooden skewers forced into his skull, and lost enough blood to fill an ocean during his matches.

But during a recent appearance on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast, the AEW International Champion admitted that the thing that causes more damage to him than anything in his life is the constant traveling.

"Nothing to me is worse or does more damage than just the traveling. For years it was like traveling was my job, the wrestling part was kind of a reward at the end of the day. You know, your life becomes traveling at a certain point in this game. It’s really amazing how that adds up on your body and your joints and stuff." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley even revealed that he was told by a doctor in 2022 that he had the arthritis of a 70-year-old man, which Jon stated left him humbled and made him realise that he is thankful none of his matches happen in the morning as he wouldn't be able to move properly.

"The doctor last year told me that I have the arthritis of a 70-year-old man. And that was quite humbling, that was a year or two ago. So by now, it’s like a 72-year-old man. I don’t move very well in the mornings, but thank god shows are at night, because by then I’m pretty loosened up. If the wrestling shows took place in the morning, like Saturday morning Superstars. If we started doing like those early territory style studio TV tapings on like Sunday Mornings, I would retire. I’d be done. (A) lot of (the) time I can’t even move before noon." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Jon Moxley will be in action next week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Like PAC and Orange Cassidy before him, Jon Moxley has hit the ground running when it comes to title defenses with the AEW International Championship.

He will look to continue his good run of form next week when AEW travels to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the third-annual Grand Slam event. Mox will defend his title against former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion, Rey Fenix, in what will be Jon's toughest test as champion so far.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the show, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will try to put their rivalry to bed when they go one-on-one. Either Claudio Castagnoli or Eddie Kingston will leave New York as a double champion. Saraya will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm and MJF will defend his beloved 'Triple B' against Samoa Joe.

Do you think Jon Moxley will retain his title? Let us know in the comments section below!