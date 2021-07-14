Former Intercontinental Champion wants to rekindle rivalry with AEW star Christian Cage 

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona recently sent out a tweet stating that he would prefer to fight AEW star Christian Cage instead of teaming up with him.

Cardona and Christian have faced each other several times in WWE, most notably in 2009, when they both were part of the rebranded version of ECW. However, despite being technically well contested, their matches aren't very well remembered by fans today.

Matt Cardona recently conducted a Q/A session on his Twitter handle, where he answered several questions from his fans. One user asked him that since the forbidden door between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling is open, would he like to wrestle Christian Cage or team up with him. He replied that he would prefer to square off with the AEW star.

"Against him," tweeted Matt Cardona.

Though Christian and Cardona haven't shared a ring in almost a decade, fans will surely latch onto the prospect of seeing the veterans collide again. The quality of the bout, too, promises to be pretty high, given how well the two stars have performed for their respective promotions in recent times.

Christian Cage would be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

At this week's AEW Fyter Fest 2021, Christian Cage would face fellow WWE veteran Matt Hardy. Ever since Cage eliminated Hardy from the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2021, the latter has vowed to seek revenge.

Christian Cage is nothing more than a Big Money Matt mimicker. pic.twitter.com/rUGWO7QkDE — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 8, 2021

Though many fans were unhappy with AEW for booking a feud between two older stars, the promotion, to its credit, has done a decent job of building up the rivalry. Fans can expect the two seasoned performers to put up a fun old-school battle on Wednesday night.

Do you want Matt Cardona and Christian Cage to face each other in an AEW ring? Who do you think should come up on top in the match between Christian and Matt Hardy? Sound off in the comments section below.

