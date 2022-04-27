Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion calls out Kenny Omega for a match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay aims to face Kenny Omega at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently called out the former AEW World Champion on social media.

Omega is currently sidelined due to multiple injuries he has sustained in recent times. The AEW Superstar has been away from in-ring competition since November, when he dropped the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay and Omega engaged in a back-and-forth conversation. The Commonwealth Kingpin asked Omega if he would be cleared for in-ring action by June.

Check out the back-and-forth between Ospreay and Omega below:

Ospreay is currently on the back of a match against another former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. At NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago, the two men crossed paths in a brutal match, where Moxley came out on top.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is currently set to face Ospreay at Wrestling Dontaku for the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

What's the latest update on Kenny Omega and his potential return?

As aforementioned, Kenny Omega is currently sidelined due to injury issues. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the former AEW World Champion will likely miss AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

With AEW and NJPW set to host a joint supershow, fans have made themselves vocal on social media by claiming that Omega needs to be a part of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

Prior to signing with AEW, Omega was a massive part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he held the IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, United States Heavyweight, and Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Omega is the first-ever IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, a title that Will Ospreay could get his hands on in a few days.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh