"Such a b*tch" - Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion sends a message to Jon Moxley after AEW Revolution

NJPW star Will Ospreay has sent a message to Jon Moxley. The former AEW World Champion was recently in action against Bryan Danielson at Revolution 2022 in what was an absolute bloodbath between the two.

Moxley is no stranger to NJPW. The AEW star is also a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. The Wild Thing went on to lose the title on an episode of Dynamite to Lance Archer, in what was a historic title change.

Among everyone else, Ospreay also kept track of Moxley's match against Danielson, as he took to Twitter to take a dig at him. In his short message, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion labeled Moxley as a "b***h".

"Haha Mox is such a b***h" - wrote Will Ospreay.

Check out Ospreay's message to Moxley by clicking on the link here. (Contains strong language)

Ospreay is currently competing in the ongoing New Japan Cup. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently appeared on NJPW STRONG, where Moxley also made his presence known.

Judging by his tweet, Ospreay seems to be interested in a potential match against the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion. His recent tweet at Moxley could be regarded as an indirect callout.

Jon Moxley could form an alliance with Bryan Danielson going forward

At AEW Revolution 2022, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in a technical masterclass between the two. The two men took each other to their absolute limits as MOX scored a big win on the night.

After the match, William Regal made his AEW debut and made Moxley and Danielson shake hands. Judging by Regal's actions, there is a solid chance of him working alongside the two men going forward.

Moxley's usual tag team partner on AEW programming has been none other than Eddie Kingston. The Mad King and The Purveyor of Violence have teamed up on several occasions and even on NJPW STRONG. The two men faced the Suzuki-gun duo of Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer not too long ago.

