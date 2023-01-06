Former King of the Ring winner set to make WWE return on SmackDown this week - Reports

Tonight on Friday night's WWE SmackDown, a wrestling veteran, is reported to be making his return. He is none other than the former manager of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, William Regal.

Regal began his career in 1983. The first major promotion he signed was back in 1993, and the promotion was WCW. He has held the World Television Championship four times. The Englishman later signed with WWE and has also held numerous championships in the company. One of his most notable achievements was in 2008 when he became the first-ever English wrestler to win the King of The Ring Tournament.

After retiring from in-ring competition, William Regal took up the role of a manager. He has managed a few tag teams and is one of the most popular general managers of WWE's third brand, NXT. He was released from the company last year, and weeks later Regal signed with AEW.

Toward the end of 2022, the former NXT General Manager requested his release from AEW to head back to WWE and train his son Charlie Dempsey. Tony Khan accepted his request and allowed him to head back to his previous promotion.

As of December 31, 2022, the former member of the Blackpool Combat Club officially parted ways with AEW. With this upcoming Friday night being the first episode of WWE SmackDown in the new year, PW Insider's Mike Johnson has reported that Regal will be present backstage helping to produce the show.

Check out William Regal's first promo in AEW:

William Regal said his final goodbyes to AEW before heading to WWE

Nearing his final days in All Elite Wrestling, The British Brawler shared a heartfelt message via Twitter.

In the two-part message, Regal thanked Tony Khan and all members of the promotion for giving him the opportunity to work with them.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW . I’d like to thank @TonyKhan , Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2) Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2)

He also thanked all members of The Blackpool Club for all the special moments and their long-lasting friendship.

William Regal @RealKingRegal .(2/2) ….working there and had a great time. Lots of talented Wrestlers, and lovely people to work for. To my fellow BCC members, it was a special, albeit brief few months but it cemented our already strong friendship. To everyone there, thank you for welcoming me. Best wishes. .(2/2) ….working there and had a great time. Lots of talented Wrestlers, and lovely people to work for. To my fellow BCC members, it was a special, albeit brief few months but it cemented our already strong friendship. To everyone there, thank you for welcoming me. Best wishes.

As of now, he is only expected to play a backstage role in the company, but there is no official statement from him or the Triple H-led promotion regarding his roles and responsibilities.

Would you like to see the former King of the Ring winner play an on-screen role in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes