Male former WWE star slapped by Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

Willow Nightingale has gotten physical tonight on AEW Dynamite and ended up slapping a particular former WWE Superstar. She showed no remorse, as this was a result of her frustrations toward them boiling over.Earlier tonight, FTR and Stokely Hathaway came out to address the events that occurred during their match with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at All Out. The most controversial bit of the situation was when they hit the Rated-R Superstar's wife, Beth Copeland, with a Spike Piledriver.Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood attempted to garner sympathy from the crowd, claiming that this was not part of the plan and that they had acted out of instinct. Cash claimed that he had no clue this was Beth until they had already executed the move. They mentioned that they were close friends with her and blamed her husband instead.Willow Nightingale came out to confront the three men, as she could not take a second of them talking any longer. She stepped up to them and berated their actions, discussing how Beth Phoenix was a huge icon for women's wrestling.At a point in the segment, Willow Nightingale grew frustrated and demanded a proper apology from them. Stokely Hathaway wasn't having it and decided to talk smack at her instead. This wasn't the best of moves, as the former TBS Champion did not hold back and slapped the former WWE star with full force.Things quickly got heated, but Willow Nightingale found herself with backup in JetSpeed. FTR tried to get a cheap shot in, but this was scouted. This led to a brief altercation between the two sides.It seems that the former AEW Tag Team Champions have not made an enemy out of JetSpeed, and this could lead to a brief feud between them. However, they will have to keep a watchful eye on Cope and Christian, as they could eventually look to retaliate.