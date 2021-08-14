Former owner of TNA comments on Christian Cage's IMPACT World title victory

Former Chairwoman of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Dixie Carter, has recently applauded Christian Cage for his IMPACT World Championship victory over Kenny Omega in the debut episode of AEW Rampage.

On Twitter, Carter took a trip down memory lane and noted that she hated losing Christian to WWE back in the day. The former TNA president expressed her joy over his latest world title win and gave props to AEW's higher-ups for showcasing the cross-promotional match.

"This makes me very happy. I will never forget how special it was when @Christian4Peeps 1st became @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champ. I always hated losing him to @wwe. Welcome home Christian & massive props to @AEW for allowing these type of matches to happen. #makingwrestlingfunagain," Dixie Carter stated.

Christian Cage had a short yet fruitful first stint with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where he held the NWA World Heavyweight Champion twice. He engaged in several star-making rivalries against the likes of Kurt Angle, Sting, and Samoa Joe.

Now that the opening of the forbidden door is in full effect, fans can expect the former WWE superstar to make weekly appearances on IMPACT Wrestling.

Christian Cage already has a challenger awaiting him in the form of Brian Myers, who recently won a Battle Royale to become the #1 contender for the world title.

He will get his opportunity to challenge Christian at the upcoming Emergence event.

IMPACT Wrestling announced the arrival of Christian Cage for next week

As soon as Christian Cage won the IMPACT World Championship, management issued a press release announcing the return of Captain Charisma to the promotion after almost 10 years:

"New IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage will make his return to The IMPACT Zone on Monday, August 16, IMPACT executives confirmed moments after the AEW superstar defeated Kenny Omega tonight on AEW Rampage to claim the IMPACT World Championship. IMPACT Wrestling has shows August 15-17 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, with two shows daily: 3-6pm and 7-10pm local time. Tickets to all shows are now available, get them here: http://impac.tw/AugTV. Christian Cage’s return this Monday to The IMPACT Zone marks his first time inside an IMPACT ring in almost 10 years. He will appear on the weekly flagship show IMPACT! this upcoming Thursday, August 19, which airs from 8-10 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the US and around the world on IMPACT Wrestling’s new YouTube membership Impact Insiders."

It remains to be seen whether Christian Cage will receive a warm reception upon his return or if someone ruins his night.

Regardless, it will be a must-see episode of IMPACT Wrestling next week.

