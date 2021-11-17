Former RAW Superstar gives his honest insight on how fans react to legends like Sting and John Cena [Exclusive]

EC3 recently opened up about how fans react to some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, including John Cena and Sting.

During his stint with Impact Wrestling, EC3 earned one of the biggest victories of his career against Sting. He also rubbed shoulders with John Cena in WWE.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. During the interview, the former NXT North American Champion opened up about his experience working with Sting.

Sting and EC3 worked together in IMPACT Wrestling and the former NXT star revealed what it was like working with The Icon. He also pointed out that the way fans react to living legends like Sting is different from how they react to other popular stars. EC3 also said the reaction Sting got from fans was similar to what he saw John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin get:

Sting, he's one of the few living legends, an icon, even though he's in the later stage of his career. I remember specifically, doing a segment in-ring with him, where I'm talking a bunch of smack and he comes out. This is in the Impact Zone so, full Impact Zone but it's not like a full MSG or a gigantic arena but there was something about the reaction he had to somebody else who gets a great reaction, on the surface of it, it sounds the same, but whe he was in the ring there was a feeling that you can't deny and a feeling that can only come from a long legacy of making your name. There was something special about that. To be in there with him and feel the difference... okay, there's being over and theres being over.

Even high-level guys I've shared the ring with who are at the top of their respective companies, I didn't ever feel that. I felt it maybe being backstage at RAW, watching from the crowd and like John Cena comes out, or I was there when Stone Cold dropped some dude with a Stunner, I think it was on a RAW, and I felt that. It just feels different even though it sounds the same.

Sting is currently signed with AEW

Sting signed with AEW in late 2020 after his contact with WWE expired. Since debuting on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, The Icon has been paired with up and coming AEW star Darby Allin. Sting and Allin have competed together on multiple occassions and are still unbeated on as team.

Darby Allin was recently in action at AEW Full Gear against MJF. Despite Sting's best efforts in keeping Wardlow and Shawn Spears from getting involved in the match, MJF still managed to cheat and win, striking Allin with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

