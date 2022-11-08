Former RAW Tag Team Champion teases a major rematch with The Young Bucks amidst rumors of in-ring return to AEW

Dax Harwood continues to tease the much-anticipated trilogy bout between FTR and the Young Bucks in AEW.

The Bucks and FTR have thus far met in the ring on two occasions, clocking in two excellent outings and leaving fans in demand for a much-anticipated rubber match. When they first met in 2020, FTR had their AEW tag titles on the line, which the Bucks were able to unrest from the 'Top Guys'.

Then in the second bout earlier this year, the two teams met once more for the ROH and AAA tag titles simultaneously held by FTR. This time, the Bucks failed to defeat the former WWE Superstars as FTR equaled the saga.

They were reportedly plans for a third collision sooner rather than later. With the Bucks holding the AEW tag titles earlier this year, it looked like fans were in store for a winner-take-all clash for the ages, but with controversies that happened at September's All Out event, it was believed that the trilogy might never happen.

But that doesn't mean everyone has given up on it, Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to tease the bout as he reacted to highlights of their maiden clash.

"III...," Dax Harwood via Twitter.

FTR hasn't ended their pursuit of the AEW tag titles either, even after the Young Bucks them in July this year, as they most recently fell short in a Number One Contender's match against Swerve in Our Glory.

How did fans react to the AEW star's tease?

If ever there were any questions over the fan demands for their trilogy bout, then perhaps they could be quelled by fan reactions to Harwood.

There were a number of calls for the trilogy, with some questioning why the two teams didn't meet for the All-Elite, AAA, ROH, and IWGP tag titles at All Out when that could have been the case.

It's reasonable to say that FTR-Young Bucks III is one of the most anticipated collisions that Tony Khan could book in the near future. The Bucks have not returned to the company since their 'Brawl Out' suspension, but after being teased for the past two weeks for a return, the match may come sooner rather than later.

Would you like to see FTR vs. the Young Bucks III? Let us know in the comments section below.

