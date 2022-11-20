Former RAW Women's Champion and multiple WWE Superstars send Saraya (fka Paige) heartfelt messages ahead of match at AEW Full Gear

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) and former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax sent a message of support to Saraya ahead of her upcoming match at AEW Full Gear.

The former Paige will have her first bout in about five years as she's set to lock up with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. She revealed on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago that she was finally cleared to compete.

Saraya and Baker's rivalry has gotten personal over the last few weeks leading up to the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Taking to Twitter, Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) didn't hide her joy at the former Divas Champion's in-ring return. She expressed her excitement at seeing the latter compete against Baker.

"I am beyond proud of this woman! I’m so excited to watch her shine tonight!!! Love you @Saraya," Fanene wrote.

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene twitter.com/saraya/status/… SARAYA @Saraya I returned November 20th 2017. Retired and now I get my second chance today November 19th 2022. Wow 🥹 @AEW I returned November 20th 2017. Retired and now I get my second chance today November 19th 2022. Wow 🥹 @AEW I am beyond proud of this woman! I’m so excited to watch her shine tonight!!! Love you @Saraya I am beyond proud of this woman! I’m so excited to watch her shine tonight!!! Love you @Saraya ❤️ twitter.com/saraya/status/…

Meanwhile, Nikki and Brie Bella stated they couldn't wait to see her "in-ring magic" again.

"With you in spirit tonight @Saraya !! Go kick some butt & show them who’s house it really is!! Can’t wait to see your in ring magic again! So proud of you! Love you! Nikki," The Bella Twins wrote.

Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins 🏼🖤 With you in spirit tonight @Saraya !! Go kick some butt & show them who’s house it really is!! Can’t wait to see your in ring magic again! So proud of you! Love you! Nikki 🤍🏼🖤 With you in spirit tonight @Saraya!! Go kick some butt & show them who’s house it really is!! Can’t wait to see your in ring magic again! So proud of you! Love you! Nikki 🤍✨🙏🏼🖤🔮 https://t.co/IgazCTNOWq

Paige will look to start her journey in AEW on a high as she takes on Britt Baker. AEW Full Gear will mark Saraya's first in-ring action since her last match at a WWE Live Event on December 26, 2017.

Who do you think will win between Saraya and Britt Baker in the pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section below.

