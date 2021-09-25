Chris Jericho to team up with former rival at Jericho's cruise 

Chris Jericho will join forces with former rival Orange Cassidy on Jericho's cruise from October 21st-October 25th.

The two rivals will team up to lock horns against Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Jericho recently took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming match, which marks the first time that Cassidy and the former AEW Champion will team up.

"Stoked to announce this HUGE MATCH exclusive to the @jericho_cruise! #OrangeJericho will make our debut on the #TripleWhammy as #LeChampion & @orangecassidywill take on @starkmanjones& @TrueWillieHobbs! Go to http://chrisjerichocruise.com and book your cabin NOW!#DemoSqueezed," tweeted Chris Jericho.

Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho are no strangers to each other, as they had a prolonged entertaining feud in 2020. The rivalry culminated with 'The Freshly Squeezed' coming on top in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out 2020.

Knowing their past, fans will undoubtedly look forward to seeing Cassidy and Le Champion work as a cohesive unit. The babyface duo seems like the favorite to win as it's merely an exhibition contest without much storyline significance.

Chris Jericho came up short at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 2021

At this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Chris Jericho teamed up with his Inner Circle stablemate Jake Hager to square off against Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page).

While fans expected an easy win for Jericho and Hager, the duo surprisingly fell short, handing Sky and Page their biggest win yet as a tag team. This was possible thanks to Dan Lambert, who interfered in the match just in time, allowing Sky to roll Hager up for the win.

