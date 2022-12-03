Former ROH Champion now in WWE wants to wrestle the indies

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has revealed that he would like to wrestle on the independent circuit once again.

Prior to his years in WWE, Kevin Steen (Owens) had earned his wrestling stripes in esteemed promotions like Ring of Honor, PWG, NJPW, and on the indie circuit. He wrestled classic matches with current AEW stars like Adam Cole and the Young Bucks, and KO was crowned PWG World Champion three times and once as the ROH World Champion.

The Prizefighter has well and truly cemented himself as a future WWE Hall of Famer, winning the Grand Slam and main-eventing last year's WrestleMania. But he recently revealed that he would like to return to the indie circuit once more during After the Bell:

"I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I came up and I still have so many friends there. And there’s a few wrestling companies, independent companies, they are still very near and dear to my heart that I’d love to maybe show back up on just for fun whether it’s a promo or maybe it’s a match." [39:10 - 39:29]

KO's chances may have been boosted by the fact that Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for a dream match against the Great Muta. Triple H's regime has allowed Nakamura to work the date for Japanese promotion, Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Multiple former ROH Champions in WWE have left to join AEW in the past

Kevin Owens' comments are sure to light a fire in the belly of fantasy bookers, especially with the remote possibility that he might be able to do so. He wouldn't be the first WWE star to seek opportunities elsewhere either, as can be said for several former Ring of Honor talents.

The likes of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole opted not to stay with the promotion when their contracts expired. They made their All-Elite debuts in the months that followed.

Both have since wrestled dream matches that would have been otherwise impossible. Further to that fact, former ROH Tag Champion Claudio Castagnoli also made the switch this year.

