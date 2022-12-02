"It's like me and Steve Austin are wrestling"- Kevin Owens reacts to current WWE star stepping through the forbidden door

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura stepping through the forbidden door to wrestle The Great Muta in Japan. The Prizefighter believes the situation is comparable to Steve Austin returning to action earlier this year.

It was announced earlier this year that the King of Strong Style will be heading over to Japan to take part in The Great Muta's retirement tour. Nakamura will once again grace the iconic Budokan Hall with his presence as he takes on the Japanese legend in a singles match.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Kevin Owens disclosed that he got goosebumps after watching the announcement video:

"When I saw the announcement for the match and, the way they had it, then Shinsuke's music hits in the video, it just gave me absolute goosebumps. Knowing how incredible that is for the fans, it's such a treat, it's such a surprise, you would have never really thought that would be something that could happen. Not only is it happening, but it's also something that I'm sure means a lot for Shinsuke to get to do that."

The Prizefighter added that it was unimaginable a while ago for a WWE guy to work for another promotion:

"What's exciting to me beyond the match is just being able to see people's reactions to what they get to see because until that announcement came through, it was kind of unimaginable that it would happen. It wasn't even something in people's minds. It's like me and Steve Austin are wrestling. It should have never happened. It makes no sense until it happens. You can't fathom it." [37:48 - 38:48]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



This is crazy Great Muta vs Shinsuke Nakamura @ NOAH The New Year 1/1/2023This is crazy Great Muta vs Shinsuke Nakamura @ NOAH The New Year 1/1/2023This is crazy 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/NbdfvTaVpX

Kevin Owens would like to work on Independent Circuit while being in WWE

Kevin Owens was one of the most popular wrestlers on the Independent Circuit before signing for WWE. With WWE now allowing wrestlers to work for another promotion, KO hopes he can also work with the Indies in some capacity:

"I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I came up and I still have so many friends there and there’s a few wrestling companies, independent companies, they are still very near and dear to my heart that I’d love to maybe show back up on just for fun whether it’s a promo or maybe it’s a match. [39:10 - 39:29]

Owens is currently embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline in WWE. The Prizefighter has reportedly been chosen as an opponent for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes