Shinsuke Nakamura set to appear for a major promotion outside of WWE for a dream match

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to make his grand return to Japan under Pro Wrestling NOAH.

On Sunday, the promotion confirmed that the WWE star will compete in a singles match against The Great Muta at NOAH's The New Year 2023 event. The show is scheduled for January 1 and will take place at the iconic Budokan Hall.

Reacting to the major announcement, Nakamura took to Twitter to write, 'This is miracle.'

Shinsuke Nakamura @ShinsukeN This is Miracle This is Miracle

Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, is set for his retirement tour that ends on February 21, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome.

In recent months, he has appeared in major promotions including New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AEW. At the recent NJPW Battle Autumn tour show, Muta cost The Great O-Khan a match against Toru Yano.

His final NJPW match will take place on November 20 at the NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over event. The 59-year-old legend will team up with Kazuchika Okada and Tori Yano to face The United Empire's O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare in a six-man tag team match.

Outside of NJPW, The Great Muta also appeared in AEW when he helped Sting and Darby Allin beat The House of Black. His final match under the persona will take place at The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event in Yokohama. He will team up with The Icon at the show.

Shinsuke Nakamura recently appeared on NXT and also helped Hit Row win on SmackDown

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura was the mystery partner of Hit Row. B-Fab previously announced that she had a surprise plan to deal with Legado Del Fantasma.

On the blue brand, Hit Row and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Santos Escobar's faction in a six-man tag team match. Nakamura recently appeared on an NXT show, as well.

Upon his return to WWE's third brand, the former NXT Champion helped Tony D'Angelo and was revealed as Stacks' mystery opponent. Coincidentally, The D'Angelo Family are arch-rivals of Legado Del Fantasma.

