Former ROH World Champion issues a challenge to CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and former WWE Champion

Top AEW stars CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson recently received a bold challenge from former ROH World Champion, Rush El Toro Blanco.

The 33-year-old wrestler has many accolades and achievements to his name. Along with multiple championships in CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre), Rush has also won the Kaoz and MLA Heavyweight Championship once each. Furthermore, he's been the ROH World Champion twice.

In a daring move, Rush took to Twitter to challenge three of the arguably biggest stars in AEW:

"anywhere, anytime i'm ready for that and more … just remember you mess with the bull you get the horns !!! NO PASA NADA."

Kenny Omega and the other two stars are yet to respond to the challenge. Only time will tell if Rush gets a chance to battle these three top stars.

Kenny Omega is still on a hiatus from AEW

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is yet to return to AEW after his indefinite leave commenced last year.

The Cleaner's last match featured him defending his world title against Hangman Adam Page, which he couldn't retain. After Hangman was crowned the new champion, Kenny went on a hiatus, citing medical reasons. So far, reports suggest Omega has undergone a hernia surgery recently.

When asked by Will Osprey about his potential return this year, the AEW star had a non-committal reply.

Although Kenny Omega has been away from the ring for so long, fans eagerly await his return. It remains to be seen when the former AEW World Champion returns to the ring.

