Former ROH World Champion responds to rumors of being Chris Jericho's mystery opponent on AEW Dynamite

Former ROH World Champion Davey Richards has responded to rumors that he will be the mystery opponent to face Chris Jericho this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho has set out to destroy the legacy of Ring of Honor since defeating Claudio Castagnoli at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite by vowing to defeat every former ROH Champion, as well as attacking Ring of Honor announcers and commentators.

However, following his loss in a tag team match against Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on the October 26 edition of Dynamite, an enraged Jericho issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion to try and take his title away from him.

One of the names that have been thrown around is Davey Richards, who addressed the idea of him being the mystery man on the Battlegrounds Podcast. However, the current MLW star was happy to keep his cards close to his chest.

"No because that takes away the fun of it, I'm just taken aback by it. This sounds like such an arrogant move and I hope people know what I mean and know that I'm not an arrogant person; if it's anyone but me, I feel people are going to be disappointed because I'm so blessed. There has been such a vocalization, 'It should be Davey.' For people that still want to see me do that, that's so cool. That's motivation," said Davey Richards. [H/T Fightful]

Richards held the title for 321 days and successfully defended it against the likes of Malakai Black, Jay Lethal, and Adam Cole during his reign. But when asked if he would ever go to AEW, he stated that it would have to be right for him:

"For the right reasons. It's not just about the money. My main job at this stage in wrestling is to give back to wrestling and help people. I feel I can do that and I can also wrestle. We'll see what happens." [H/T Fightful]

Chris Jericho has already defended the ROH World Championship three times

Davey Richards defended the ROH World Championship thirteen times during his reign between 2011 and 2012, meaning that Chris Jericho still has a long way to go before he can reach Richards' level.

However, The Ocho is well on his way to achieving that level of accolade, as he has already defended the championship three times since winning it in September 2022.

Chris Jericho has defeated Bandido, Dalton Castle, and Bryan Danielson thus far, the former WWE Superstar has also beaten up former ROH World Champion Jerry Lynn, who retired from wrestling almost a decade ago.

Will Chris Jericho successfully defend his crown this week on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

