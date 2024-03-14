Former SmackDown star left underwhelmed by Mercedes Mone's debut promo: "That's the difference between AEW and WWE"

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently reacted to Mercedes Mone's AEW debut last night at Big Business.

The hottest female free agent, Mercedes Mone, made her long-awaited AEW debut at Big Business Dynamite in her hometown of Boston. Mone received one of the biggest pops of the night and cut an amazing promo, where she thanked her fans for supporting her for the past two years.

The CEO made her presence felt at the main event, where she took out TBS Champion Julia Hart and aligned herself with Willow Nightingale.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan hailed Mercedes Mone as one of the best talkers in the business. However, he felt that AEW could have booked Mone's promo better.

"She's one of the best talkers in the business period, and I was hoping we would get that tonight. When she was leading us along with this super duper babyface promo, I was like, 'She's gonna yank the carpet here somewhere. I can't wait to watch that arena eat it.' And I'm waiting and waiting and I'm like, 'What happened here?' So, here's my opinion; she's been gone for a couple of years. They were very emotional years; you can see cuz we all follow her on social media. Maybe she went to Tony and said, 'Hey look' or better that Tony went to her and said, 'Hey, go out there and say whatever feels natural!''' said Morgan.

Morgan also pointed out the stark difference between AEW and WWE.

"That's the difference between AEW and WWE because when Punk came back to WWE, there was a certain structure he colored within the lines, and he had to color within those lines. It added to his character; one of the best, if not, [the] top ten promos of all time, CM Punk. AEW did a good job! I don't know what the other fans were thinking with Okada, but in my opinion, I liked how they debuted Okada. But for this one, who is a mega star, a layup, bring her in, let her cut that babyface promo, and then let her be The Boss. The Boss that we all love!" [2:35-4:21]

AEW star Mercedes Mone opens up on her WWE departure

The Boss walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2022 alongside her Tag Team partner, Naomi.

Speaking on The Kick Rocks Wrestling, Mercedes Mone stated that leaving the Stamford-based promotion was one of the hardest decisions of her life, as she had spent her whole life wrestling for the company.

"Something told me I needed to do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. It's the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my whole life, but it's the most proudest. It's crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life and getting to be everything I've ever dreamt of —and more. That moment changed my whole life for the better. I'm so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were," she said. [H/T: No DQ]

Mercedes Mone had a successful career in WWE. She held top women's titles like the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the NXT Women's Title. It will be interesting to see how her journey pans out in AEW.

