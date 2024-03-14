WWE legend sends heartfelt message to Mercedes Moné ahead of rumored AEW debut

A WWE Hall of Famer shared a heartfelt message to Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, ahead of her rumored debut at AEW Big Business tonight in Boston.

AEW has made some major moves lately by bringing in big-name talent. Kazuchika Okada joined the promotion and shockingly sided with The Elite as a heel last Wednesday night on Dynamite. Will Ospreay also signed with All Elite Wrestling and defeated Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution earlier this month.

Mercedes Moné is expected to make her AEW debut on tonight's episode of Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts. The former WWE Superstar has not competed in a match since losing the NJPW Strong Women's Championship to Willow Nightingale last May. She suffered an injury during the match but is ready to return to the ring.

Ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight, wrestling legend Madusa (Alundra Blayze) sent a message to Mercedes Moné on social media. She congratulated Moné and told her to kick a**. You can check out Madusa's post on X by clicking here.

Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE two years ago

Mercedes Moné accomplished a lot while portraying Sasha Banks in WWE. She is known as one of the Four Horsewomen and main evented WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions in May 2022. However, they were reportedly not happy with being booked as singles stars and the Women's Tag Team Championships were not given the spotlight while they held the titles.

Banks and Naomi both walked out during an episode of RAW and left the titles on former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' desk. Laurinaitis is no longer with the company and recently came out against Vince McMahon in response to the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

Naomi returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She lasted over an hour in the match but came up short. She also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month but was the first superstar eliminated. She performed in TNA Wrestling following her departure from the company and won the Impact Women's Championship.

Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling are hoping tonight's show is a huge success and brings postive attention to the company. It will be fascinating to see what AEW has planned for Mercedes Moné during her rumored debut with the promotion tonight at Big Business in Boston.