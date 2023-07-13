AEW
Former Tag Team Champion throws shade at AEW by calling it an "unsafe working environment"

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Jul 13, 2023 06:58 IST
Find out which AEW star called the promotion an unsafe working environment

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, tensions escalated once again between 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Hook as they sought to settle their score. However, amidst the intense rivalry, Perry took a jab at All Elite Wrestling by referring to it as an "unsafe working environment."

The backstage drama unfolded as Hook, determined to seek revenge for the attack he endured at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, came looking for Jungle Boy once again. During an interview with Alex Marvez, Jack Perry expressed his concerns about workplace safety, emphasizing his desire to wrestle inside a secure ring.

However, his comments were interrupted when Hook unexpectedly ambushed him inside his car, forcing Perry to make a narrow escape. Seizing the opportunity, the FTW Champion turned to the camera and issued a warning to Jungle Boy, urging him to keep running.

"This is an unsafe work environment!"Jack Perry doing his best 1997 Shawn Michaels impersonation.#AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/JVJpmYavMp

This recent incident adds to the ongoing feud between the two wrestlers. Just last week on Dynamite, Hook ambushed Jungle Boy backstage after the latter had challenged him for the FTW title. The rivalry shows no signs of slowing down as the fans await the next chapter in this intense saga.

What are your thoughts on Jungle Boy calling AEW an unsafe environment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
