Former Tag Team Champion on wanting better LGBTQ+ representation in wrestling

Former Tag Team Champion and AEW star Anthony Bowens has expressed his desire for LGBTQ+ representation in pro wrestling to be handled in the right way. Bowens, known as one half of The Acclaimed alongside Max Caster, has quickly risen through the ranks of All Elite Wrestling.

In 2022, The Acclaimed, including Bowens, became the AEW World Tag Team Champions, with Bowens becoming the first openly gay male champion in the promotion's history.

During an interview with Nerds & Beyond, Anthony Bowens emphasized the importance of presenting LGBTQ+ storylines in a respectful and thoughtful manner, learning from the mistakes made in the past.

“I think companies should be working towards better. For me, I’d want to present it the right way, considering how things were presented in the past which was presented terribly. So I’m actively trying to figure out what would be a good story to tell; what would be the right way to go. Because, again, if we are going to do it the right way, we’ve got to make sure that we are doing it the right way," Bowens said.

Additionally, he recognized the significance of approaching this undertaking with care, as it has been mishandled in the past:

"It will be under a microscope because people want to see how this goes, how it plays out, how the story’s written. So there’s a delicacy to it too. It hasn’t really been done correctly before. So that’s something that I would like to probably do in the future.” [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Since then, Bowens has transitioned to the AEW trios division, teaming up with Max Caster and Billy Gunn. Although they were unsuccessful in their recent match against the reigning Trios Champions House of Black at Double Or Nothing.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn discusses DX and The Acclaimed catchphrases

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn and member of D-Generation X discussed his experience with catchphrases in wrestling.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Billy Gunn discussed and compared the memorable gestures of both D-Generation X and The Acclaimed.

"I think it's just two different eras and two different things that were. Because the second part was with the DX stuff was iconic. There's nothing that's gonna touch that because it was just so special, and it was so good, and not saying that this isn't. This is just something else, right? And I don't mean that bad, I don't mean it to be disrespectful or anything like that, it's just different. The crotch chopping and all that stuff within that era were amazing, and now I like [sic], through the airport, and all I do is scissor like it's crazy," Gunn said.

Gunn's involvement in both D-Generation X and The Acclaimed has given him a unique perspective on wrestling catchphrases and gestures.

