WWE legend says nothing is "gonna touch" DX's iconic gesture (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn has been a part of many top factions across his decades-long career, including D-Generation X. The legendary stable is known for its iconic gesture and catchphrase, "s*ck it," besides other popular antics.

Gunn is currently part of one of the most loved trios in AEW, The Acclaimed. The group is often compared to DX due to their promo work and catchy gestures.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunn discussed delivering two popular catchphrases from two generations. The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned how both factions' antics are unsuitable for kids.

"Yeah, I think. So they're both amazing, right? So I was just at a signing this weekend, and people would come up and have their kids and said I should go, and I get it, I'm a parent's worst nightmare. I go from "su**ing it" to "scissoring" right, so I'm like, I don't know how my career has been so not parent-oriented."

The WWE veteran detailed how D-Generation X and The Acclaimed are both very iconic despite being from different eras and having unique catchphrases.

"I think it's just two different eras and two different things that were. Because the second part was with the DX stuff was iconic. There's nothing that's gonna touch that because it was just so special, and it was so good, and not saying that this isn't. This is just something else, right? And I don't mean that bad, I don't mean it to be disrespectful or anything like that, it's just different. The crotch chopping and all that stuff within that era were amazing, and now I like [sic], through the airport, and all I do is scissor like it's crazy," added Gunn. [6:50 - 8:13]

The WWE veteran says he would love to be a part of a potential AEW show in India

WWE veteran Billy Gunn has competed worldwide in front of countless fans. Gunn's work as part of The Acclaimed has boosted his popularity among AEW fans.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Gunn expressed being open to the idea of a potential AEW show in India. The Hall of Famer mentioned that he had never visited the country and would love to compete there.

Fans must wait and see if AEW organizes a show in India soon. The promotion is set to present its first pay-per-view in the UK this August.

Indian fans can catch AEW Dynamite # 2324 LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Thursday, 15th June 2023, from 5:30 am onwards.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes