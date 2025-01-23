Former TNA champion secretly makes his AEW debut

Many current AEW stars were once signed to TNA. A few such names are Christian Cage, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Deonna Purrazzo, Jeff Jarrett, and more. Both companies are juggernauts of the professional wrestling business and are popular all across the globe.

One of TNA's biggest names in recent years is Crazzy Steve. The 40-year-old is not only a skilled in-ring competitor but has also held titles in the company. He is a former TNA World Tag Team Champion (with Abbys) and a TNA Digital Media Champion. Additionally, he regularly wrestles in the independent circuit.

On this week's Dynamite, Crazzy Steve made his AEW debut in a dark match against Serpentico.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Total Nonstop Action star in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, many fans believe that he will fit right in. Furthermore, some say that pairing him with Julia Hart, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews could be a good idea.

Jeff Jarrett on the recent TNA and WWE partnership

Earlier this year it was officially announced that Total Nonstop Action and World Wrestling Entertainment are working together. The two companies were once fierce rivals. However, now, they are helping each other to grow.

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling was founded by current AEW star, Jeff Jarrett. Speaking on a recent episode of Fanrun Radio in Tennessee, the 57-year-old stated that collaborations are vital in the modern landscape. This is because it is important to fulfill the audience's demands:

"The days of not really working together and that type mindset is so yesteryear and passe. At the end of the day, if you create a scenario where the wrestling fans win, we all win. At the very core of all of it, you have to figure out how you satisfy your customer, what a novel concept these days, but the customer is always right. If it's good for the customer, it's incumbent on the business to figure out how to adapt and make it work for the bottom line," he said.

Jarrett is currently in a rivalry with The Salt of the Earth MJF. The WWE Hall of Famer wants to become the AEW World Champion this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback