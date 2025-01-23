AEW's Buddy Matthews drops two-word message after Malakai Black's fate revealed

Buddy Matthews and his AEW teammates were recently told that they did not need a leader anymore, which fueled speculations of Malakai Black's imminent departure. The Australian star has now shed light on his faction's new trajectory following the January 22 episode of Dynamite.

Rumors have been circulating for some time that Black could be headed back to his old stomping grounds in WWE after reports emerged claiming that the leader of The House of Black was likely done with AEW. The speculations gained strength owing to multiple top names in the company seemingly motivating Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart to break out on their own on recent programming.

It seems now that The House of Black, as the fans know it, may be over. A video package on this week's AEW Dynamite depicted King, Matthews, and Hart talking about leaving behind the guiding voice they used to follow and voicing their resolve to "honor" themselves without answering to any leader or higher authority. The vignette may have foreshadowed a rebrand for the stable, as Brody's recent trademark filings have also suggested.

Trending

In the aftermath of the Wednesday night show, Matthews took to X/Twitter to post a two-word message, seemingly voicing his solidarity with his allies.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"BARK TOGETHER!! [wolf emoji]," wrote Matthews.

Check out Buddy Matthews' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Brody and Buddy are set to face The Gates of Agony on Collision: Homecoming this Saturday.

AEW has been teasing the end of House of Black since the start of this year

In his first singles match of 2025, Buddy Matthews took on Will Ospreay in a barnburner on the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Despite coming up short, The Best Kept Secret was praised by The Aerial Assassin after the bout, with the latter offering his support to both Matthews and Brody King and seemingly encouraging them to step out of Malakai Black's shadow.

Later that week, on Collision, Adam Copeland offered advice similar to King's. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the group and how its members are booked moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback